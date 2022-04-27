Forget Me Not Club awarded funding to develop Dementia-Friendly communities

The funding will allow the Club bring a pop-up session to other areas of Aberdeenshire.

The Banchory-based club is one of five projects who have been awarded funding through the initial strand of the Empowering Dementia Friendly Communities Fund.

A partnership between the Scottish Government and Age Scotland’s About Dementia project, the fund will support the development of Meeting Centres and dementia-friendly communities across the country between 2022 and 2023.

This round of funding focused specifically on empowering dementia-friendly communities, with a total of £166,632 made available for distribution through this strand.

The application process was highly competitive, with the fund receiving 19 applications requesting a total of £906,579.

In an innovative approach, applications were assessed by About Dementia staff alongside a ‘lived experience panel’ consisting of people living with dementia and unpaid carers.

Eunice Gardyne from the Forget Me Not Club said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been successful with our application as this means that we can now start getting another pop- up session arranged in other areas of Aberdeenshire.

"It is sad that there is such a lack of dementia support services within Aberdeenshire, and we are so proud that we shall be able to go out and support more families.”

Kevin Stewart, Minister for Mental Wellbeing and Social Care, said: "Our funding partnership with Age Scotland was introduced to support and enhance dementia friendly communities activity across Scotland.

“I am delighted to see investment reaching local communities and look forward to hearing about how it’s supporting people with dementia and their families."

Kainde Manji, Head of Dementia at Age Scotland, added: "The projects funded in this round are all committed to ensuring that people with dementia and unpaid carers play an active role in developing and delivering their work.