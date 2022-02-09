Free counselling service available across Deeside

But what does it mean to you to be mentally well?

As a counsellor, trainer and supervisor I have been immersed these past 3 decades or so in all matters mental well-being, and what I have learned since then is simply this: whilst people are nowadays more willing to TALK about mental health in general, perhaps even about their own or their families’ state of mind, they nevertheless still fall back into the old trap of saying and thinking: but this is for those who are really very unwell, not for the likes of me!

Our local counselling service ‘One to One Deeside Counselling’ – with available in-person appointments in both Aboyne and Banchory, but also telephone or zoom counselling for those who may find it harder to face going out and meeting a person – has noted a general decrease in people’s requests for counselling.

Which in itself – considering the challenging times we currently live in – is a total mystery!

Does this mean that the local population has miraculously improved so much that any form of talking therapy is no longer required?

I think not: in fact, when people finally do call one of our counselling services, we find that their emotional distress is often much more severe than it was, for example, a year ago – and some are so unwell that at times we urge them to also speak to their GP as well as accept counselling support from us…just to help them get started on the road and to ensure that they are safe enough.

That can be easier said than done as nearly all GP surgeries are still working a predominantly telephone-based appointment system and what I have learned from many of our clients: they find it quite challenging – if not impossible – to admit to their health provider via telephone that they are struggling with low mood, struggling with anxiety and stress, feel they are not even focused enough to look at climbing out of their dark tunnels as it requires too much effort.

So many people have been suffering with poor mental health during the last two years of the pandemic and are still feeling well below par, stressed and distressed, but don’t feel that their need is warranted, that their need is not worthy to have precedence and kind attention.

Counselling is not the sinecure, and I for one am convinced that there are many ways for people to alleviate emotional distress – as long as they do something actively towards improving their emotional well-being and are willing to count themselves as important enough to have the kind of help that is available.

Your local counselling service, One to One Deeside – 013398 86700 – offers a blended service – some in-person appointments for those who want this most, but online and telephone is another welcome option for some of our clients.