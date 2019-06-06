Golfers, check your balls!

Every year, more than 3,000 men in Scotland are diagnosed with prostate cancer. Sadly, almost 1,000 men die from the disease every year.

In some cases, their deaths could have been prevented had they received earlier diagnosis and treatment.

In an effort to raise awareness and encourage more men to talk openly about the disease, Alford Golf club have organised an North-East Scotland prostate cancer fundraiser on Tuesday, June 11.

Golfers from clubs across the country can enter to play, it’s £100 for a team of four and includes refreshments on arrival. There will be a raffle on the day with some generous prizes and donations will be taken for the prostate cancer fund. The winning team will also be selected to play at the official prostate Cancer UK Championship at Cathkin Braes on September 4.

You can enter by calling Alford Golf Club on 019755 62178 or online at http://alfordgolfclub.com/

Prostate Cancer UK’s ambition is to stop men dying from prostate cancer, and to achieve this it is crucial to reach as many men as possible to help raise awareness of their risk. Being represented in golf clubs provides an opportunity to get these important health messages out to the thousands of golfers in Scotland whilst also raising vital funds, and has the potential to save lives across the country.