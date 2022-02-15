Health Secretary to examine GP project after Alford and Torphins practices hand back contracts

Both Alford and Torphins practices have handed back their GP contract to NHS Grampian.

At Holyrood last week, Alexander Burnett MSP spoke on a squeeze on recruitment which has seen the Alford and Torphins practices hand back their GP contract to NHS Grampian in recent months.

The Aberdeenshire West MSP asked health secretary Humza Yousaf to boost the “Rediscover the Joy of General Practice” project which was launched by the Scottish Rural Medicine Collaborative in 2018.

It sought to improve GP recruitment and retention in board areas which serve rural communities, including Grampian and Tayside.

Scottish Conservative Mr Burnett said: “In my constituency, the medical practices in Alford and Torphins have unfortunately, like many others across Scotland, been unable to recruit new GPs and have handed their contract back to NHS Grampian.

“I note the cabinet secretary’s comments about the Scottish Rural Medicine Collaborative funding in previous years, can I just ask if he’ll commit to increasing funding to their programme “Rediscover the Joy of General Practice”, which seeks to provide GPs the opportunity to work in different parts of Scotland, and outline any other plans to incentivise uptake and recruitment in rural areas?”

Mr Yousaf responded: “It’s an exceptionally important point raised by Alexander Burnett. I will explore the increase to funding because he's right — the rediscover the joy programme was an excellent programme, but we'll also look to see what more we can do to incentivise.”

Mr Burnett said later: “While the likes of Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership and NHS Grampian are working hard to ensure continued care services, there is a great deal of uncertainty for patients in my constituency and elsewhere in rural Scotland.