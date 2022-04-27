Helping to improve your wellbeing in the East Cairngorms

Immerse yourself in nature with the launch of the Trail.

A recent study by the Mental Health Foundation revealed that nearly half of people in the UK found a marked improvement in their wellbeing during lockdown when visiting green spaces.

The BBA and BTG aim to encourage more people to undertake memorable outdoor experiences that positively impact their lives by visiting the East Cairngorms’ abundance of wildlife and nature.

Dan and Rachel Brown, both avid naturalists and professional ecologists, run Wild Discovery based in Crathie which provides custom-made experiences which focus on helping visitors engage with nature, wildlife and conservation projects.

Nature played a critical role in our mental health during the pandemic

They said: “The ancient Caledonian forest and woodlands which sprawl the East Cairngorms boasts unique enigmatic wildlife including pine martens, red squirrels, golden and white-tailed eagles, capercaillie, and red deer.

“Our guests always feel a sense of connection and leave inspired and reinvigorated after meeting with local projects and people who are doing wonderful work to protect the area.”

Annie Armstrong runs Wild Braemar, bespoke experiences that allow visitors to explore, discover and connect with Scottish wildlife, culture and the local history

She said: “Our Scottish landscape is emersed with wildlife and nature, and what we often take for granted is new and interesting to those who join our tours. The smallest elements of nature such as fungi, flora and trees all have a story to tell. One of my recent tours included a family who spent hours just identify birds in the woodland.”

The East Cairngorms Wildlife and Nature Trail is part of a series of five which aim to inspire visitors to explore the East Cairngorms as a year-round destination for outdoor activity. Each trail includes a website, promotional video, digital trail map, and trip planner.