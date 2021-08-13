Here’s the latest Aberdeenshire mobile community testing timetable

Community testing for people without Covid-19 symptoms is being offered at locations throughout Aberdeenshire.

It is estimated that one in three people with coronavirus do not display symptoms and therefore some people will be spreading the virus without realising it.

Testing without symptoms is entirely voluntarily. By visiting a Mobile Community Testing Centre and taking the test, residents will be able to better protect their family, colleagues and the wider community by ensuring they are not spreading the virus to others without knowing it.

You can also collect packs of personal test kits from the Mobile Community Testing Centres.

You do not need an appointment to take a test at a Mobile Community Testing Centre.

The council is using these testing facilities to support NHS colleagues to manage localised outbreaks in the coming weeks, and so locations and times may change at short notice. It is important that the system can be flexible to help support a Grampian-wide Covid response.

Here’s the timetable for the coming week. Please check the council’s community testing page for any changes.

Monday 16th August

• Peterhead Maiden Street car park – 2pm-7pm

• Westhill Swimming Pool – 10am-3pm

• Oldmeldrum Academy Bus Park – 10am-3pm

Tuesday 17th August

• Huntly East Park Street car park – 10am-3pm

• Aboyne Fire Station – 10am-3pm

• Fraserburgh Maconochie House – 10am-3pm

Wednesday 18th August

• Fraserburgh Maconochie House – 10am-3pm

• Stonehaven Carlton House – 10am-3pm

• Banff Fire Station – 10am-3pm

Thursday 19th August

• Mintlaw Macbi – 10am-3pm

• Alford Fire Station – 10am-3pm

• Inverurie Fire Station – 10am-3pm

Friday 20th August

• Ellon Old Academy car park – 10am-3pm

• Inverurie Fire Station – 10am-3pm

• Peterhead Maiden Street car park – 10am-3pm

You should not attend any of these centres if you have Covid-19 symptoms, have had a positive test in the last 90 days or are currently self-isolating as a close contact or shielding. If you do have symptoms, isolate immediately and book a test via the gov.uk website or call 0300 303 2713.