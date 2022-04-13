How busy is your local GP practice?

GP practices across Deeside have thousands of patients on their books.

Figures published by Public Health Scotland show GP practices across Scotland usually have thousands of patients on their books.

The latest data shows there are more than 5,000 GPs working across 921 surgeries across Scotland, as of January 1, 2022.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Deeside run by NHS Grampian.

The analysis excludes GPs working only on a locum or sessional basis and those working only in Out of Hours service locations. Practices which have no registered GPs or patients have been omitted.

The largest GP practice is Skene Medical Group in Westhill. There are 1,078 patients per GP. In total there are 15,097 patients and 14 GPs.

Banchory Group Practice has 13,072 patients on its books. The surgery has 17 GPs with 769 patients per GP.

There are 6,667 patients at Aboyne Health Centre. There are 10 GPs, with 667 patients per GP.

There are 451 patients per GP at Alford Medical Practice. In total there are 5,805 patients and 41 GPs.

Torphins Medical Practice has four GPs with 520 patients per doctor. The practice has 2,079 patients in total.

Ballater Clinic looks after 1,897 patients, with three GPs and 632 patients per GP.

Strathdon Medical Centre only has one doctor who looks after all 796 patients.