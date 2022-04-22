LFT test kits are still available says NHS Grampian

Test kits can be obtained by completing an online form on the GOV.UK website or by calling 119 (available 7 days a week, 7am-11pm).

Lyn Pirie, Nurse Lead for Person Centred Visiting in NHS Grampian said: “We know hospital patients and care home residents benefit enormously from being able to spend time with family and friends. We want people to do this as safely as possible and would strongly encourage visitors to continue with testing.