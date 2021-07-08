Lighthouse Trail shines bright for Clan with 1000 Stars Appeal

Clan's Fiona Fernie with Charlie Langhorne, of Wild in Art, with the lighthouses.

The organisers of the trail, which will see 50 2.5m tall lighthouses designed by UK’s artists set up across the North-east, Orkney and Shetland, have commissioned a special lighthouse to be installed outside Clan House in Aberdeen.

One of three interactive lighthouses on display – Shine Bright – will depict the night sky, with the sculpture adorned in 1,000 LED lights that twinkle like stars. Each of the thousand stars will celebrate the life of someone affected by cancer.

Like stars, Clan aims to provide “light in the dark”, hope and comfort for cancer patients and their loved ones.

Fiona Fernie, head of income generation at Clan, said: “You can celebrate a loved one living with cancer or who has sadly passed on through the 1,000 stars appeal by buying a light on our unique lighthouse. A plaque will accompany the lighthouse with the names of everyone who inspired a light on the sculpture.

“1,000 stars not only celebrates the bravery of those affected by cancer, but it also helps Clan to continue to be that shining light to help people to live with and beyond a cancer diagnosis.”