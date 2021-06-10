Live Life Aberdeenshire App makes it easy to get active​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Live Life Aberdeenshire has launched a new app, giving access to book and pay for its activities and classes.

Customers can view timetables, book and pay for their session in just a few clicks.

The app includes information of gym and swimming sessions, exercise classes, sports and courts bookings, children’s activities and outdoor pursuits.

The app is now available for Apple and Android devices.

You can download it for your device at bit.ly/LLA_app.