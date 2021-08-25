New exercise group for stroke survivors in Deeside

The Deeside Stroke Exercise Group has been operating via Zoom since lockdown.

The Deeside Stroke Exercise Group has been operating via Zoom since lockdown began in 2020.

The charity has been able to open up the opportunity to people throughout Scotland to join its online stroke exercise group as part of a six week pilot to determine the effectiveness of supporting people affected by stroke.

There are over 128,000 people living with the effects of stroke in Scotland, many of whom with be dealing with mobility problems, rendering some unable to carry out activities of daily living.

The group meets online via Zoom, enabling people to take part no matter where they live. The group is led by a qualified physiotherapist, who works extensively with stroke survivors.

Moya Paton, 61, had her stroke in June 2018.

When she heard about the group, she signed up to take part hoping to see if she would benefit from therapy to help with her recovery and it has been a tremendous success.

She said: “As soon as lockdown happened, my occupational therapy came to a standstill and I felt lost.

"So I looked for help elsewhere and found the Stroke Association’s exercise group.

"It has been a lifesaver. Anna – my physiotherapist, taught me exercises that have really improved my movement and my confidence.

" A very important aspect of the group, has been the peer support. Being around people who have gone through a similar life changing event is reassuring and makes you realise you are not alone.

Gaby Beattie, engagement officer for the Stroke Association said: “A great aspect of this exercise group is that anyone in Scotland can take part.

"This is important given so many remote and rural communities miss out on physical meet ups of stroke support groups.

“Another important element of the group is the range of stroke experiences people bring and the benefit that has in coming together.

"Participants have found it helpful to talk about their own experience, listen to other peoples’ experiences and get some hints and tips to help in their recovery.”