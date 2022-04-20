North East Scotland Mobile Breast Screening Service comes to Aboyne

The Mobile Breast Screening Service will commence screening in Aboyne from next week.

The Mobile Unit will be sited in the car park at the Ambulance Depot, Aboyne Hospital, Bellwood Road, Aboyne, AB34 5HQ.

Women aged 50-70 years of age who are registered with a General Practitioner at the Aboyne Health Centre including Tarland, Ballater Health Clinic and Braemar Health Centre will receive an invitation to attend.

The letters are sent out four weeks before their appointment date.

Mrs Sarah Philip, Manager for the Breast Screening Service said: “The aim of the programme is to detect breast changes at an early stage when treatment has the best chance of being successful.

"We hope that women invited for the first time will take advantage of their invitation for mammography and for women who have been screened previously, it is important to attend to ensure that there have been no changes over the past three years.

"Women who missed or failed to attend their previous invitation are encouraged to come along for screening this time.

"Unfortunately, due to the backlog created by the Covid-19 pandemic, we cannot accept self-referrals from those out with the eligible age group.