Potential hospital closures in Deeside would be 'catastrophic'

Mr Burnett has raised concerns over potential hospital closures in Deeside.

The Aberdeenshire Integration Joint Board agreed it would carry out a Strategic Needs Assessment on the futures of Aboyne Hospital and Glen O’Dee in Banchory, possibly leading to closure.

Throughout the pandemic, Glen O Dee has continued to deliver a bed-based service for the area while Aboyne has delivered a wide range of outpatient services.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett has vowed to fight “tooth and nail” to prevent the closures.

The MSP said any closure would be “catastrophic” to communities across Deeside.

He said: “At a time when Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has entered ‘code black’ and has no available beds for new admissions, it would be completely unthinkable if the joint board decided to close Aboyne or Glen O’Dee.

“These are priceless assets to our communities in Deeside with fantastic staff and it would be catastrophic if they closed.

“Constituents have told me they would not be here today if it wasn’t for the likes of Aboyne Hospital which helped to save their life.

“The health and wellbeing of residents depend on this and it’s imperative these services continue.

“Both hospitals have proved to be hugely important throughout the pandemic and it would be a slap in the face to residents across Deeside if they were to be stopped.

“Our communities should be at the heart of the decision making-process which is why we must make our voices heard to ensure the worse-case scenario of closure doesn’t happen.”

Caroline Littlejohn, of The Friends of Aboyne Hospital, said the facility was of vital importance to the community.

She said: “It would be disastrous if the hospital closed.

“We need to have facilities kept within the community so that people to do not have to travel into Aberdeen especially during these challenging times.

“The hospital is a facility that can be used by all the community.