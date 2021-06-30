Spaces available now at the prestigious Maryfield West Care Home

“They’re not like colleagues, they are like family”: it’s not taken Angela Henderson, the new manager at the prestigious Maryfield West care home in Aberdeen long to feel at home.

Just seven weeks into her new job, the colleagues and residents have welcomed her so warmly she already feels like she’s one of the family.

And that’s very much the ethos that all the care, nursing and domestic staff extend to new residents who make the 25-bedroom Maryfield West their home. Catering for frail elderly patients, many of whom have dementia, or other life-limiting conditions, takes a special level of service, and that is very much what Maryfield West offers, emphasising that ‘living a life you love, every day’ is the core aim.

Care home living at this exclusive address is nothing like you might imagine.

Nestled in a prestigious part of Aberdeen, between the Malmaison restaurant and the Albyn School, life at Maryfield West is warm and welcoming.

Angela Henderson said: “It’s very homely here, I have been so impressed since I joined with my colleagues and with the company. They’ve made me feel so at home, and that’s the attitude for all residents too. We are boutique and friendly and offer a very good standard of care.”

In fact, the home enjoys a grade five rating from the Care Inspectorate, and a 9.9 rating on carehome.co.uk, which is reviewed by residents and their relatives.

It has been a challenging year for the whole care sector, but staff have worked hard to keep things stable and happy for residents. They are accepting new residents through their safe admissions policy, with regular testing for staff and residents, a robust infection control regime and a strong vaccination programme.

One of the family – find out how this Aberdeen care home team welcomes people to its heart

All rooms are en suite, there’s a communal lounge, a varied activity programme, and hair salon. The landscaped gardens are earmarked for redevelopment within the next year.