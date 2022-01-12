The full list of products recalled by major supermarkets after salmonella warning

A shopper wears a protective mask as she walks down an aisle in a supermarket (Getty Images)

Supermarkets Tesco, Aldi, Morrisons,Sainsbury’s and Asda have issued an urgent warning after salmonella was found in several products

Bake Away products are among the items being affected, such as their ready-to-roll raw pastry and dough products.

These items are stocked by the UK’s biggest grocers.

Salmonella has been detected in 16 products, including Pizza Express pre-rolled dough, which can cause severe food poisoning.

Symptoms of salmonella

Food poisoning symptoms include fever, diarrhoea and, abdominal cramps.

According to the NHS, symptoms can appear anywhere from a few hours after eating the contaminated food to a few weeks after.

Customers should return the affected products to the store where they will be issued a refund.

No receipt is required to get your money back.

Pizza Express and Galberts products are also affected.

Bake Away, the manufacturer of the items, said notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

Which products have been recalled?