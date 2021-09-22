Westhill man backs sight loss charity urging people to go for regular eye check-ups

Bruce Christie is urging people to make sure they get their eyes tested.

The charity has expressed concern that the recent covid crisis may lead to a rise in preventable sight loss if people neglect eye-treatment or regular check-ups, which are free in Scotland.

During National Eye Health Week this week (September 20-26), Bruce Christie, 55, has recorded a short video for the charity describing how an eye examination prevented his own sight condition getting worse.

He said: “I got my eyes tested a few times but to be honest I let it slip a bit as I was always too busy.

"When I was about 35, I did go to get my eyes tested again and suddenly found the optician couldn't fill my prescription.

"While I'm partially sighted now 20 years later, had I not gone to get my eyes tested I know for sure I would be completely blind.

"While it's 15 or 20 minutes out of your life, it can actually save your sight, so I'd recommend you do it."

RNIB Scotland director James Adams said: "Eye examinations can not only detect early signs of sight problems, possibly in time to arrest or reverse damage, but also sometimes pick up the symptoms of other conditions, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

"It is entirely safe to visit your local optometrist."

Julie Mosgrove, vice-chair of Optometry Scotland, said: “We have been communicating regularly with our members to share the latest Scottish Government guidance throughout the pandemic in relation to personal protective equipment (PPE) and social distancing measures.

“We would stress the importance of attending regular eye examinations as this is a vital health check that can detect a number of conditions and prevent avoidable sight loss.”

Mr Adams added: "During National Eye Health Week, we want to remind everyone to take care of one of the most precious things we have – our sight.”

Contact RNIB's Sight Loss Advice Service on 0303 123 9999 or visit rnib.org.uk/eyehealth for further information.