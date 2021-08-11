Collaboration is the key for craft workers

Artist: Carol Sinclair, Photo Credit: Simon Mills

Meet Make Collaborate is open to the public from Saturday, August 21, to Saturday, November 6.

This is part of Crafting Interconnections – a season of events including workshops and discussions hosted by the Banchory venue exploring interconnections between craft and environmental sustainability.

Meet Make Collaborate brings together Scottish makers with their counterparts in Mexico, Thailand and Canada.

Through a programme of international exchange residencies the participants had space and time to expand the scope of their practice and create new works on the themes of identity, sustainability and collaboration.

The first stage of these residencies took place before the Covid-19 pandemic, and enabled makers to meet in person across Canada, Thailand, Mexico and Scotland.

During 2020 they adapted to the current circumstances and developed new ways to continue their collaborations digitally.

For many participants these collaborations have been a lifeline during these challenging times and have provided comfort, support, focus, creative inspiration and reinforced the joy and sense of connection brought about through making.