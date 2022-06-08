Heritage training event at Finzean Bucket Mill awarded funding

A total of £142,040 has been awarded to 11 heritage projects as part of the fund.

The Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB)has been awarded £8,120.

The SPAB Working Party are yearly training events in the form of a working party located in a different building and location. On each project SPAB Scotland also partners with a different organisation.

The 5-day event will involve expert craftspeople and volunteer teaching participants who offer a range of heritage craft skills.

This year in partnership with the Birse Community Trust the event will be held at historic Finzean Bucket Mill.

The 5-day event will involve expert craftspeople and volunteer teaching participants who offer a range of heritage craft skills.

Training will be delivered this year in timber work, lime mortar mixing, roof and drainage repairs and vegetation clearance.

Amy Eastwood, Head of Grants at HES, said: “Through the Historic Environment Support Fund, we aim to champion heritage projects that use the historic environment to make a positive difference in their local area.

“Whether it’s engaging the public with the historic environment, restoring important buildings and structures, or providing the next generation, including volunteers with the opportunity to learn from and champion traditional skills, each project provides a whole host of benefits to local communities across Scotland.”

Culture Minister Neil Gray said: “I’m delighted to see that the recipients of these grants will widen access to our historic environment through a variety of diverse and innovative projects – all of which demonstrate commitment to the Historic Environment Scotland vision of Heritage for All.

“The projects will offer many benefits to local communities such as building capacity for young archaeologists, delivering training in traditional skills to young people with barriers to employment and engaging with people from disadvantaged backgrounds such as those within the criminal justice system.”