British Motor Show: tickets, dates, venue and what there is to see

The British Motor Show is set to return in 2021 with a new venue and format.

The show, which has been held intermittently for more than 100 years, was due to make a comeback in 2020 after a decade-long gap but plans were put on hold by the Covid pandemic.

However, the show’s organisers shifted their plans to this year and are now preparing to welcome visitors back to the revived event.

When and where is the British Motor Show being held?

Supercars including the McLaren Artura will be in show

The 2021 British Motor Show is taking place at the Farnborough International exhibition centre from Thursday 19 August to Sunday 22 August.

How much are British Motor Show tickets?

Adult one-day tickets for the show cost £18.50 while child tickets are £5.

Concession tickets, including pensioners, students and emergency and key workers, are £13.87.

A four-day ticket costs £23 while a family day ticket is £37.

Tickets can be booked at Ticketmaster.

What’s on at the British Motor Show?

The show’s organisers say the event’s new format will have something to suit everyone, with everything from supercars and stunt shows to test drives for those considering a new car and driving lessons for kids.

The Paul Swift stunt team will put on two shows a day

Among the key attractions are two daily stunt shows from the Paul Swift stunt team featuring car football and new and classic cars, as well as regular supercar and classic car parade laps and static displays of performance, classic and modified models.

Major car makers, including the likes of Ford and McLaren will be on hand with some of their latest models on display, with some models available for test drives, and there will be a dedicated EV zone with independent experts offering information on electric vehicles.

Caterham Cars will also be on-site offering “drift taxi” passenger experiences, a driving simulator and a display of its motorsport vehicles and visitors will be able to bag a passenger ride in a host of desirable cars thanks to the Sporting Bears charity.

Wheeler Dealers presenter Mike Brewer will be hosting events in the live arena and the Car SOS team, including stars Tim Shaw and Fuzz Townshend will also be at the show with some of the vehicles they have worked on and a live demonstration zone showing off the skills of their engineers and craftspeople.

Car SOS presenters Fuzz Townshend and Tim Shaw will be among the famous faces at the show

In the kids zone, young motor fans will be able to enjoy go karting experiences, take an under-17s driving lesson, compete in a car knowledge quiz and try their hand at slot car racing.