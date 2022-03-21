Chancellor Rishi Sunak has suggested that he might cut fuel duty in his upcoming Spring Statement.

Mr Sunak hinted on Sunday that he would consider reducing the government levy on petrol and diesel as drivers struggle with ever-rising costs.

He is due to unveil his spring “mini-Budget” on Wednesday and told the BBC that he was prepared to step in to help drivers facing growing pressure on their finances.

Fuel prices have soared in recent weeks as the Russian invasion of Ukraine piled more pressure on the oil industry, where prices were already climbing.

Prices have risen on an almost daily basis in recent weeks (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Petrol is now an average of 165.9p per litre and diesel is 177.8p per litre and the Chancellor has been under increasing pressure to make changes to either fuel duty or the rate of VAT charged on fuel.

Mr Sunak said his statement would include measures to stop the cost of filling up a car from becoming “prohibitively expensive” but warned he could not completely offset recent rises, which have seen prices jump by around 14p per litre since the start of March.

He is believed to be considering a temporary 5p per litre reduction on fuel duty. This would bring the levy down from 57.95p to 52.95p per litre of fuel sold.

Fuel duty along with VAT currently make up 52% of the forecourt cost of a litre of petrol and 50% diesel. A 5p per litre reduction could cut the cost of filling an average family car by around £2.75.

Labour and Conservative MPs said they would back the reduction but called on Mr Sunak to go further.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour would vote for a fuel duty reduction but that a 5p per litre reduction was not enough. Former Tory Cabinet minister Sir John Redwood said that unless Mr Sunak took other measures to address the cost of living crisis, a fuel duty cut would be “too little, too late” to help struggling households.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said with oil prices once again rising, a fuel duty cut and reduction in VAT could be the only way drivers will see an easing of prices at the pumps.

He commented: “The window for pump prices to come down appears to be have been well and truly closed, with both oil prices and therefore wholesale fuel costs once again rising after last week’s big drop, so suggestions fuel duty may be cut will be widely welcomed. While there has been talk of a 5p cut, this may not be deep enough to make a real difference to drivers who are facing the highest ever costs to fill their tanks.

“However, ensuring all drivers fairly and fully benefit from the fuel duty cut depends entirely on retailers reducing their prices and not using it as an opportunity to take a greater profit on every litre they sell. On the other hand, reducing VAT, which is a tax on a tax, prevents this from happening and would guarantee drivers benefit fully.”

Fuel duty has been frozen at its current level since 2011 but is the single largest element in the price of a litre of fuel, outstripping even the wholesale cost of the product itself. It is thought that any reduction would be a short-term measure and would likely be reversed in the full autumn Budget.