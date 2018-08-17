Church helps set public on right path

Mid Deeside Church has been helping to set the public on the right path with a donation to a local organisation.

Thanks to a grant of £1,550 from its Bread of Life charity shop in Torphins, the Torphins Paths Group is now able to print iformation leaflets describing new walks, provide signage and develop its website, www.torphinspathsgroup.org.

Will Maclean, path group chairman, said: “Our aim is to develop and improve existing and new walking and cycling paths and connect with other communities and this grant will be a great help in publicising our work.”

Stewart Keir, shop treasurer, said that, in the four years since opening, it has been able to donate over £60,000 to good causes.

He added: “This is due entirely to the dedicated work of over 40 unpaid volunteers who run the shop and the generous support of the community donating and buying goods.”

Grants are made twice a year and the deadline for the next allocation is October 31. Applications must come from, and benefit, organisations or people in the parish which takes in Lumphanan, Kincardine O’Neil, Torphins and surrounding areas.