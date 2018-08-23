Fundraiser above par

The Kayleigh’s Wee Stars charity Pro day was in full swing at Peterculter Golf Club recently when Ross McConnachie, head PGA professional hosted the event which enjoyed a fantastic turn out for the day.

Now in it’s second year, the event involved teams of four competing in a shotgun start with on-course fun, prizes and refreshments all the way round. After the golf there was a giant blow-up dart board for golf and football and also a chipping competition. The day raised £2007.56 for the event’s chosen charity.

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars offers financial support to families with a terminally ill child and grants final wishes to children across Scotland.

Donations to the charity can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/kayleighsweestars. Details of future events at Peterculter can be found at www.petercultergolfclub.co.uk