Aberdeenshire country property market remains extremely competitive

Norton House in Kincardine O'Neil, is on the market to offers over £675,000.

Year-on-year sales have increased by 85.7 percent for the quarter ending June 30.

The number of viewings conducted with prospective purchasers has doubled this quarter compared to the previous quarter of the year and over double the number of property market appraisals have been carried out over the same period.

The residential team in Aberdeen continues to bring more properties to the market for sale, with a 26 percent increase on the first quarter of this year and up 45 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

Hannah Christiansen, head of the estate agency team in Aberdeen, said: “We have witnessed incredible levels of activity in the Aberdeenshire property market with our team handling a growing number of buyers and preparing a larger volume of properties for the market this quarter, as confidence soars amongst sellers and buyers alike.

“The majority of buyers are making a lifestyle change by moving to Aberdeenshire, with Deeside & Donside and particularly the Cairngorms National Park, being popular locations for out-of-area buyers.

“The market seasonally quietens down towards the end of October when we would normally witness an adjustment over the winter months, however momentum continues and it’s difficult to say at this stage if things will go back to pre-pandemic levels in the New Year or if we’ll remain in a highly active market.”

Currently for sale through Galbraith:

Norton House, Kincardine O'Neil, offers over £675,000 - a magnificent six-bedroomed detached Victorian property dating back to 1840, sitting in around one acre of grounds with views towards the River Dee. Eslie Lodge, Banchory, £885,000 - a luxury detached property, with stylish accommodation, five bedrooms and three reception rooms, with magnificent views of the surrounding countryside.