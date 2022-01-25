Aberdeenshire house prices increased slightly in November

The region saw house prices rise slightly

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 8.1 per cent annual growth.

The average Aberdeenshire house price in November was £198,400, Land Registry figures show – a 0.4 per cent increase on October.

Over the month, the picture was less good than that across Scotland, where prices increased 1 per cent, and Aberdeenshire underperformed compared to the 1.2 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Aberdeenshire rose by £15,000 – putting the area 27th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Argyll and Bute, where property prices increased on average by 18.6 per cent, to £182,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Na h-Eileanan Siar gained just 0.4 per cent in value, giving an average price of £132,000.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Aberdeenshire in November – they increased 0.7 per cent, to £285,324 on average.

Over the last year, prices rose by 10.2 per cent.

First-time buyers in the region spent an average of £155,400 on their property – £9,900 more than a year ago, and £5,100 more than in November 2016.