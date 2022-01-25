Advice issued to Scots on smoke alarm law change

From Tuesday, February 1, all homes in Scotland will be subject to a new set of standards for fire safety and smoke alarms.It will require a smoke alarm to be installed in the room used most for daytime living, for example in a living room.Others will have to be placed in “circulation spaces” like hallways or landings on every storey of the property, and all smoke alarms must be interlinked and ceiling-mounted.A heat alarm must also be installed in every kitchen, and a carbon monoxide detector should be placed in any property where there is a carbon-fuelled appliance like a boiler, fire or heater.Advice Direct Scotland, which runs the national consumer advice service consumeradvice.scot, has issued guidance to homeowners and landlords who are responsible for ensuring the new standards are met.Colin Mathieson, spokesperson for Advice Direct Scotland, said: “The new regulations will come into effect next week following a 12-month delay.“We have put together a list of frequently asked questions for Scots, as well as information videos to help those required to make the necessary changes.”