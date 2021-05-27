The master suite features a en-suite shower room and offers a space for quiet relaxation, with a fabulous free-standing bath.

Distinctive family home in a vibrant Chapelton community

Property of the week: Nether Cairnhill Drive, Chapelton

By Dawn Renton
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 8:41 am
Updated Thursday, 27th May 2021, 8:42 am

Located within the acclaimed Chapelton Village, this property on Nether Cairnhill Drive is on the market with a fixed price of £454,950. Visit www.gavin-bain.co.uk​​​​​​​ for more details.

1. Nether Cairnhill Drive, Chapleton

The property occupies an enviable corner plot within established, well maintained gardens.

Photo: submitted

Buy photo

2. Nether Cairnhill Drive, Chapleton

The elegant lounge is tastefully presented in a neutral colour palette and offers direct access to the rear garden via French doors.

Photo: submitted

Buy photo

3. Nether Cairnhill Drive

The “hub” of the home is the fabulous kitchen/diner/family room. Designed on open-plan concept, the large space offers a comfortable family living area which is also ideal for large social gatherings.

Photo: submitted

Buy photo

4. Nether Cairnhill Drive

The property offers views of the surrounding countryside.

Photo: submitted

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 2