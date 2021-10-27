House with great character and charm

4 Bridge Square in Ballater was built in 1871 and has been lovingly restored and up-graded to form a spacious family home with large rooms and boasts many original features. It’s on the market to offers over £285,000. Visit www.aspc.co.uk
1. 4 Bridge Square, Ballater
The bright and sunny dining room features a curved bay window to the east and a further double window and an exposed granite fire place.
2. 4 Bridge Square, Ballater
The spacious dining kitchen boasts extensive range of oak floor and wall units made and fitted by Drumoak Kitchens. Door providing access to the garden.
3. 4 Bridge Square, Ballater
The well-fitted modern family bathroom has a modern white suite, Mira shower over the bath.
4. 4 Bridge Square, Ballater
The attractive walled courtyard garden is fully enclosed and private.
