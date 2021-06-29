Luxurious family home in Longside is a countryside haven

In a picturesque setting, Massiebrae, Longside, is a spacious property that has been finished with flair and style. It’s currently on the market with Masson & Glennie at offers over £420,000. See massonglennie.co.uk for more information.
1. Massiebrae, Longside
This extensive countryside property offers spacious accommodation, including six bedrooms and mezzanine which could become a seventh bedroom, two public rooms, a recreational room, dining kitchen, steading and garage with loft, as well as plenty of outside space.
2. Massiebrae, Longside
The lounge provides a bright and spacious room for relaxing, and the ground to ceiling windows offer great views over the surrounding land.
3. Massiebrae, Longside
The open-plan modern, dining kitchen is perfect for all the family, as well as providing a great space for entertaining friends.
4. Massiebrae, Longside
The sitting room is another spacaious area, with feature fireplace and access to the mezzanine level.
