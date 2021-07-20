Luxurious new show home opens at The Reserve at Eden

The Raeburn show home at The Reserve at Eden

Located just 5 minutes from Countesswells and 4 miles from the centre of Aberdeen, The Reserve at Eden is a superb development of two, three and four bedroom homes, all featuring designer kitchens, stunning finishes and different characteristics. House styles include apartments, terraced, semi-detached and detached homes.

The new Raeburn show home has been decorated by Karen Wootton from The Design House in Aberdeen using burnished gold and copper as the main colour theme throughout to create a warm and welcoming family home where colours flow from one room to another, emphasising the high specification of this fabulous home.

The Raeburn is a detached four bedroom home with detached garage. It features a light and spacious living room which overlooks the front garden and a large open concept family, dining, kitchen area that boasts a beautiful Leicht kitchen, complete with premium Siemens appliances and plenty of work surfaces.

The spacious kitchen has plenty of room for entertaining.

The dining area of this beautiful room has French doors opening onto the garden and a further relaxed family seating area. A utility room, guest cloakroom and additional storage complete the downstairs.

Upstairs, there are four good sized bedrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe along with its own en-suite and the other three bedrooms have built-in oak finish wardrobes. The en-suite and luxury family bathroom have contemporary white fittings and Porcelanosa tiling throughout.

Jo Skinner, sales director at Bancon Homes, said: “We’re delighted to open our new show home at The Reserve at Eden, and would urge potential buyers to book an appointment and come and see it. It is a beautifully designed sumptuous home which showcases the quality we offer perfectly and gives buyers a glimpse of what their family’s future lifestyle could be. With prices starting at only £209,995 including designer kitchens and premium appliances, our homes are not only high quality but exceptional value.”

To arrange a viewing call 01224 900142; email [email protected]; or visit www.banconhomes.com