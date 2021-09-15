New show home village gives buyers first glimpse of David Wilson Homes’ offering

The property features a spacious lounge at the front of the home

Strictly by appointment only, visitors will have the chance to experience the brand in Aberdeen for the first time at the show home village.

Designed and styled by Blocc interior design, the impressive four-bedroom ‘Brechin’ perfectly demonstrates the space and luxury you can expect from David Wilson.

It has been styled with trendy blue and green hues, metallic statements and fun finishing touches that reflect the many pastimes on Countesswells’ doorstep.

The kitchen offers an integrated family and dining area with French doors opening onto the garden.

The ‘Brechin’ itself is the ultimate family home, which benefits from an expansive kitchen, dining and utility space, and designated study for home learning and working.

Another four-bedroom home, the ‘Ballater’ enjoys a similar layout with an ample home office, luxuriously large double bedrooms and an en suite main bedroom.

Blocc has styled this home with an understated elegance, playing to current trends of natural and grey tones, rich textures and sumptuous fabrics, and bringing to life the potential of this dream home.

Mike Cowie, Sales and Marketing director for Barratt & David Wilson Homes North Scotland, said: “We are so pleased to finally be able to introduce Aberdeen buyers to the impeccable quality, finish and craftsmanship on offer with David Wilson Homes.

David Wilson Homes has launched two new four-bedroom show homes at its Countesswells development.

"Our new show home village will give visitors the opportunity to experience the brand for themselves, which we believe has introduced an exciting new option to the market.”

Countesswells offers the best of both suburban and urban living, it is just a short journey from city attractions, neighbours a choice of golf courses and country walkways, and will soon benefit from a range of local amenities including shops and a brand new primary school.