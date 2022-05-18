One of Scotland's most spectacular and expensive, private homes goes on sale

Built on site of the former home the late Princess Diana’s grandmother, this outstanding residence features a grand reception hall, four reception rooms, eight informal rooms, eight bedroom suites, staff apartment with three en suite bedrooms, Spa complex, indoor swimming pool, all-weather tennis court, garage block and approximatley 10 acres of garden grounds and woodland.

The owners set out to create a mansion of distinction and one in which the beautiful setting can be fully appreciated.

Fiona Gormley, Property agent, said: “The sheer scale and finish of this sumptuous house is hugely impressive and yet the clever design and layout mean the space does not overwhelm. A modern-built house of this stature is utterly unique in Scotland and it’s an extraordinary achievement."

Savills invites offers over £7.5million for Dalhebity House.

