The south facing property stands in an elevated position on grounds stretching to 0.8 hectares enjoying enviable views over the surrounding countryside

Spectacular family home in Alford with enviable views

-

By Dawn Renton
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 6:44 am

Easter Claymill Steading in Craigievar, Alford is a five bedroom steading conversion which has been completed to the highest of standards by the current owners. It’s on the market to offers £495,000. Visit www.mackinnons.com for more details.

1. Easter Claymill

Steps lead down into the lounge - a bright, welcoming room with three sets of French doors opening onto the front and rear gardens

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

2. Easter Claymill

The superb kitchen/family room has high vaulted ceilings with exposed ceiling beams and an attractive woodburning stove.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

3. Easter Claymill

There's ample space for some 'al-fresco' dining

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

4. Easter Claymill

There is a large garden shed in the lower grounds and a custombuilt log store

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2