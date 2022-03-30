Stewart Milne Homes offers chance to move into Countesswells for Easter

Living room at the Denewood (pic: Holly Palmer)

The premium housebuilder has a trio of delightful four-bedroom family homes ready to move into at its vibrant new Regency Place community in Countesswells, offering versatile and flexible space to meet the changing needs and lifestyles of families today.

The Dukeswood - £374,950

There is just one striking Dukeswood four-bedroom detached home ready to host the annual Easter egg hunt. It features a bright and spacious living room and a stylish breakfasting kitchen with premium integrated appliances that is open plan to a spacious family /dining room. French doors lead out to a private rear garden while a separate utility room also conveniently provides direct access to the garden as well as a cloakroom and integral garage with light and power.

Master bedroom at The Denewood (Pic: Holly Palmer)

On the first floor, there are four bedrooms, two featuring en-suite shower rooms and built-in wardrobes, a spacious family bathroom and plenty of storage.

The Denewood - £344,950

There are only two exquisite Denewood four-bedroom detached homes available, each featuring an expansive open-plan kitchen/dining room with a fitted breakfast bar and premium integrated appliances. French doors leading out to the garden offer the chance to enjoy the Scottish sunshine over the spring and summer months. The living room is light and airy providing the perfect space for relaxing or entertaining, while the ground floor also features a plumbed and wired utility room and a guest cloakroom.

Upstairs four good-sized bedrooms offer ample accommodation for the whole family. Two of the bedrooms feature en-suite shower rooms and built-in wardrobes and there is also a separate family bathroom and storage. An integral garage completes the home.

Dining kitchen at The Dukeswood (Pic:Holly Palmer)

Peter Best, Sales and Marketing Director for Stewart Milne Homes, said: “There are just three homes available and ready to move into and there’s no better time than the spring and summer months to enjoy the nature on your doorstep at Countesswells.”

To make an appointment call 0845 900 3413.

Living room at The Dukeswood (Pic:Holly Palmer)

The Denewood