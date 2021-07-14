Stewart Milne Homes unveils new range

The new homes have been created with a new way of living at the forefront of the mind

The new ‘Villages’ range was completed during lockdown, with the collection of 31 beautifully designed homes created with a new way of living at the forefront of the mind.

Each and every one of the homes follow the same design principles of simple elegance combined with supreme functionality.

The new range of homes are now available at Silver Birches in Alford.

Stuart Henderson, group product and design director at Stewart Milne Homes said: “We had started work on the new range of homes before the pandemic but the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown completely changed the way that people lived and the way they use their living space. It was essential to us that our new designs reflected what people now want from their property. “

The team at Stewart Milne Homes carried out extensive customer research which revealed the significant importance that people now place on having a garden and a large kitchen.

More than half of those surveyed are also expecting to continue to work from home meaning a home office has also gained in importance.

Stuart added: “We’re extremely pleased with the finished designs and opening the doors to the new showhomes provide a great snapshot of how life could be in this new style of home.”