The flowers you should pick for a friend based on their star sign

If you are looking to surprise your best friend with a lovely bouquet, expert florists, Interflora, have revealed how to pick the perfect flowers for them based on their star sign.

Vicky Wilson, in-house florist at Interflora, said: “Buying flowers for a friend is one of the simplest ways to show you appreciate them. Any bouquet will be sure to put a smile on their face, but thinking of ways to personalise a bouquet beyond a card is a great way to show you care.

"Take time to consider how their personality may be suited to a particular style or colour and include flowers with symbolic meaning for extra thoughtfulness.’’

1. Aries - Daffodils This flower blooms early and symbolises new beginnings so complements Aries as the first sign of the zodiac. They also symbolise faithfulness due to their ability to bloom year after year, making them ideal for a loyal friend. Photo: Interflora Buy photo

2. Taurus - Lillies Lillies are a great match for any Taurus as they symbolise devotion and fertility, perfect to complement the sensual nature of a Taurus. Photo: Interflora Buy photo

3. Gemini - Lavender Lavender makes a great gift for a Gemini as its relaxing qualities balance out their social and energetic traits. Photo: Interflora Buy photo

4. Cancer - White Orchids Cancers make for loyal friends, as such a longer-lasting flower that requires more care such as a white orchid makes for a perfect present. Photo: Interflora Buy photo