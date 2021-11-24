Completed only in 2018, Rosmaine House stands in around 0.5 of an acre, and on approach shows a contemporary design with extensive use of glass to maximise the views and countryside location.

Versatile family home in a countryside location

Property of the week: Rosmaine House, Inverurie

By Dawn Renton
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 8:07 am
Updated Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 8:08 am

Rosmaine House is an outstanding detached family home in Daviot, Inverurie. It’s on the market to offers over £499,000. Visit www.galbraithgroup.com for further details.

The lounge has a full height ceiling and glass frontage creating a feeling of space and light, complete with a wood burning stove.

Photo: Niall Hastie

The family dining kitchen is a contemporary design with high gloss units, stone effect worktops.

Photo: Niall Hastie

The garden extends to around 0.5 of an acre with a south west facing aspect.

Photo: Niall Hastie

The detached home is surrounded by beautiful countryside

Photo: Niall Hastie

