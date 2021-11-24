Versatile family home in a countryside location

Rosmaine House is an outstanding detached family home in Daviot, Inverurie. It’s on the market to offers over £499,000. Visit www.galbraithgroup.com for further details.
The lounge has a full height ceiling and glass frontage creating a feeling of space and light, complete with a wood burning stove.
Photo: Niall Hastie
The family dining kitchen is a contemporary design with high gloss units, stone effect worktops.
Photo: Niall Hastie
The garden extends to around 0.5 of an acre with a south west facing aspect.
Photo: Niall Hastie
The detached home is surrounded by beautiful countryside
Photo: Niall Hastie