Low’s are hitting the heights of national awards

A Westhill chip shop has topped the shortlist for Scotland for a top national award.

Low’s Traiditon Fish and Chip Shop is in line for the the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award, one of 14 categories in the 2019 National Fish & Chip Awards.

Organised by Seafish, the annual National Fish & Chip Awards is a prestigious competition which recognises true excellence in the fish and chip industry.

There are 20 business shortlistd across 10 judging regions and Low’s will be up up against The Fish Hoose in Thornton, Fife.

These Top 20 shops represent the best in the UK and will now compete in two further rounds of judging in their quest to become the nation’s number one.

As part of the judging process, each shop is carefully assessed on a variety of elements including: sustainable sourcing policies, menu development and innovation, staff training policies and processes and wider marketing and promotional activity and techniques – and of course the quality of fish and chips on offer and the levels of customer service provided by staff.

Over the coming weeks the shops will undergo a further phase of mystery diner judging inspections in order to whittle the UK Top 20 down to a UK Top 10 shortlist, before the final stage of judging held in London in January 2019.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive Officer at Seafish, said: “This flagship award category showcases the leading fish and chip businesses across the country. These shops have demonstrated real commitment to quality in a number of areas, not just food, and have worked extremely hard to earn their place on this list.

“There’s a tremendous amount of talent to be seen across the UK Top 20, and we wish them all the best in the next round of judging as we know how much this competition means to all of them.”

The winner of the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 31st anniversary ceremony in London on January 24, 2019.