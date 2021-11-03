Freeze on fuel duty is huge boost for motorists and businesses across Deeside

Mr Burnett has welcomed the continued freeze on fuel duty

The Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West says this is a hugely welcome boost from the UK Government for rural motorists and businesses across Deeside as they strive to recover from the pandemic.

The fuel duty freeze has now been in place every year since a Conservative Government came to power in 2010.

This has saved the average motorist almost £2,000 since then.

Mr Burnett says any hike in fuel duty would have been devastating for rural communities, where there is a lack of public transport.

He said: “Rishi Sunak has once again delivered for rural communities by continuing the fuel duty freeze.

“This is a hugely welcome move from the UK Government to support working people in Deeside.

“The freeze will also be welcomed by businesses in the area as they aim to accelerate their recovery from the pandemic.

“With a lack of public transport in this area, a car is absolutely essential for local people and businesses in Deeside.”

Mr Burnett continued: “Any hike in fuel duty would have been a major blow for our recovery.

“This freeze helps to ease the pressure on household budgets in the north east.