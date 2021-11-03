North East MP Andrew Bowie welcomes 'inspiring' UK Budget for Scotland

Andrew Bowie MP has welcomed the Chancellor's 'inspiring and aspirational statement'.

A host of measures announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak includes an increase of £4.6 billion to £41bn for the Scottish Budget next year.

Mr Bowie said distilleries in his constituency will be boosted by another yearly freeze for spirit duty.

And the Conservative MP also welcomed the first details of the Levelling Up Fund, which is worth £170m to Scotland this year.

The Chancellor announced £150m for Scottish projects as part of its Community Ownership Fund, and £150m for Scottish businesses through the British Business Bank.

Domestic flights from and to Aberdeen Airport will also see a 50% reduction in airport passenger duty. Fuel duty has also been frozen for the 11th year in a row.

Mr Bowie said: “The Chancellor has delivered an inspiring and aspirational statement which protects jobs and boosts the economy as we recover from the pandemic.