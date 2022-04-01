VIDEO: Comedian Paul Black takes to the streets of Aberdeen as the "money mule man"
Comedian Paul Black has taken to the streets of Aberdeen to raise awareness of the fraudulent activity.
By Dawn Renton
Friday, 1st April 2022, 10:42 am
Money mulling sees criminals recruit individuals to channel illicit funds via their bank accounts to create a fake paper trail.
Aberdonians who stuck to their gut instincts and said no were rewarded with £100, while those who fell for temptation went home empty handed.
The consequences of acting as a money mule is facing up to 14 years in prison and being banned from having a bank account.