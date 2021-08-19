Entries open as popular Tom's Cairn Trail race is back on course

The fourth Tom’s Cairn 10k, 5k and primary kids races will be held in Finzean on Saturday, September 11.

Entries are open for the 10k Trail Race, now in its fifth year; and 5k event, which was added in 2017 and is open to all, including under 16s.

A fundraiser organised by the Parent Council for Finzean School and Ballogie Nursery, the trail race will start at Birse and Feughside Parish Church on Saturday, September 11, at 2.30pm, while the 5k race, and an additional primary kids race, will start shortly after.

Race organiser and school parent Sally Wallis said: “Entry numbers have grown steadily since our first race in 2016, and we hope to see a great turnout again this year, having been unable to hold the event last year.

Runners can enjoy some stunning views along the route.

“Participants in all three races can expect beautiful scenery and a lively community spirit.

“And with our 5k event we’re pleased to be catering for a larger audience and the growing number of secondary school-aged runners throughout Aberdeenshire and beyond who are not old enough for the 10k race.

“The 10k trail race follows a hilly course, on tracks and woodland trails around Finzean Estate.

"It’s certainly an event for all abilities though, and we encourage entries from those wishing to walk or jog the route.

"The 10k race is open to those aged 16 and over. There will be some great prizes, as well as free tea and cake for every competitor at the finish.”

The 5k secondary race and primary kids races will set off just after the Tom’s Cairn 10k Trail Race, from a location near the church which will be signposted on the day. Dogs will be allowed but must be kept on leads at all times, and the organisers ask that dogs are kept well away from race competitors.

Parking and toilet facilities will be available at the start, within the Church grounds.

To enter the Tom’ Cairn 10k Trail Race or the 5k Race, go to the wesbite www.tomscairntrailrace.com.

The cost of entering the 10k and 5k races is £10, or £13 on the day if numbers allow.