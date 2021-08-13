Grampian group’s guide encourages good cycling

The Good Cycling Guide provides advice, information and support to people getting out on their bikes in the North-east.

The Grampian Cycle Partnership (GCP), a voluntary organisation that encourage, promote and support all forms of cycling across the North East, has produced ‘The Good Cycling Guide’.

With an extraordinary uptake of cycling over the past year or so, it aims to remind cyclists of their responsibilities while riding.

While many guides for cycling exist, the GCP guide gathers a wealth of information with a local approach, from guidance on road cycling, shared-use paths and zones, to mountain biking and overtaking horses – many common situations across the diverse North-east routes.

The guide allows current cyclists to refresh themselves of some of the fundamental advice they should be following. There are also tips and encouragement for those looking to begin, or resume, pedalling.

Tom Collier, chair of Grampian Cycle Partnership, said, “Cycling is one of the most enjoyable and healthy activities that you can do. There is overwhelming evidence that cycling can improve both your physical and mental wellbeing while being so much better for our wider environment.

“Too often we hear of negative cycling interactions; either driver versus cyclist arguments, or drivers/riders showing a lack of consideration for others and safety. This can be hugely off-putting to someone wanting to ride a bike. We need to change that. We hope this guide will encourage more people to consider cycling, but importantly, to do so responsibly and safely.”

Sandra Macdonald, chair of Nestrans, the North East Regional Transport Partnership, added: “There has been a fantastic increase in the number of cyclists across the North East – with levels among the highest recorded.

"With more of us sharing the road, I hope that the guide will reinforce positive cycling behaviour and give cyclists confidence in their actions. By riding safely, looking out for others, and showing courtesy and consideration, cyclists can play their part in keeping our roads and paths safe and enjoyable places to ride.”