Owners urged to nominate their top cats for national awards

Cat lovers are being invited to nominate their furry friends for the National Cat Awards.

Run by the charity Cats Protection, the annual event celebrates the nation’s most marvellous moggies, with heart-warming tales of devotion, courage and companionship.

Owners have until Thursday, March 12, to nominate their cat for one of five categories:

• Hero Cat – Cats that save the day;

• Most Caring Cat – Cats that positively impact a person’s health or wellbeing;

• Furr-ever Friends – Tales of friendship between children and cats;

• Outstanding Rescue Cat – Fabulous felines adopted from animal charities;

• Purina Better Together – Celebrating the special bond that has transformed and enriched the lives of both a feline and human.

Last year saw two Scottish finalists win awards at the 2019 National Cat Awards.

Jack, who has now sadly passed away, was the winner in the Hero Cat category, where he was recognised for his ability to sense when his owner, Marcia McSwegan, was about to suffer a seizure, and would alert her family.

And Sparky was the winner of the Most Caring Cat Award, honoured in recognition of how she helps owner Kirsty Ayre cope after she developed post-traumatic stress disorder following a series of traumatic events.

Cats Protection’s awards organiser Kate Bunting said: “Cats have a unique take on life, capable of bringing a sense of calm and comfort while also being endlessly entertaining. Their sense of fun and devotion for their owners makes them much-loved pets in millions of homes.

“We’re proud to once again be hosting these awards to celebrate everything we love about cats.”

Anyone wishing to nominate their cat should go to National Cat Awards