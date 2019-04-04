Take a look behind the scenes at iconic Aberdeen venues

Have you always fancied having a peek behind the scenes at the Music Hall or His Majesty’s Theatre? Now is your chance as new dates for backstage tours of both of these iconic city centre venues have just been announced for spring.

Aberdeen’s historic Music Hall re-opened its doors in December following a two year, multi-million pound transformation, but the rich history of this iconic venue goes back decades.

Discover the history and learn the secrets of this beloved building while you walk through the revamped halls and famous auditorium on new guided tours.

In the decades since it opened in 1820, the Music Hall has gained a reputation as one of the country’s finest halls, famed for its clear acoustic.

It is a national treasure with decades of wonderful history behind it, and its place at the heart of community and civic life is unassailable.

The Music Hall tours will take place on Saturday, May 18, at 10.30am, and on Saturday, June 22, at 10.30am and 11.30am.

Places are limited to 20 per tour.

New dates have also been announced for backstage tours at His Majesty’s Theatre, offering the chance to delve into the fascinating history of the 111 year-old theatre on Rosemount Viaduct and discover some backstage secrets. Tours are available on April 6, 20, and 27, May 4, 11, and 18, and June 8, 15, 22, and 29.

The popular tours of the Edwardian theatre are 90 minutes long and are led by APA’s enthusiastic volunteers, who will take visitors through His Majesty’s modern £7.8 million extension as well as the 111-year-old original building, designed by the legendary theatre architect Frank Matcham.

The tour explores the new and old sections of the city centre landmark, providing an opportunity to get onstage and see HMT from the eyes of a performer in one of the most beautiful theatres in Scotland.

Tours of His Majesty’s Theatre begin at 10.30am, until noon.

Places are limited to 20 per tour and can be booked through Aberdeen Box Office online at Aberdeen Performing Arts, in person at His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall or The Lemon Tree, or by phone on 01224 641122.