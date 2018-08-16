The Carriage to open its doors for a right Royal welcome

The opening date for a much-anticipated north-east establishment that forms part of a restored Deeside landmark with a royal link has been announced.

The Carriage tearoom and bistro within Ballater’s former Royal station, destroyed by fire in 2015, is set to be fully operational from Saturday, August 25.

The cafe and tea room will sell both traditional and champagne afternoon tea while the opening menu for the bistro features a number of dishes including haddock in Deeside batter, Aberdeen Angus rib-eye steak and market fish served with spinach and chorizo beans.

The Prince’s Foundation, a charity of HRH The Prince of Wales, has recruited 10 front-of-house and kitchen staff and lined up local food suppliers for its new venture.

The Carriage is a stone’s throw from The Rothesay Rooms restaurant on Netherley Place, with both establishments developed by The Prince’s charity as part of His Royal Highness’s efforts to help Ballater regain its footing following the damage to commerce, employment and tourism in the village by flooding and fire in 2015.

The Prince’s Foundation already employs eight staff at The Rothesay Rooms and has created a further 10 positions across the neighbouring eateries.

The Prince opened The Rothesay Rooms - taken from his title, Duke of Rothesay, while he is in Scotland - and the adjacent luxury gift retailer Highgrove Shop to bring employment and drive tourism to the area after flooding in late-2015.

In June, The Rothesay Rooms was named Hospitality Training North East of Scotland Restaurant of the Year for the second successive year.

A tearoom within the former station, with entry via the old royal entrance, will stand alongside a bistro to be set on the original platform area of the station. A small exhibition space in the building will detail the royal connection to the station and depict the waiting room used by Queen Victoria.

The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Foundation made a donation in 2016 towards the community effort to restore Ballater Caravan Site following the flooding.

