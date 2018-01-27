Tour of the north is a beautiful distraction

Aberdeenshire-born rock singer Terry McDermott is returning to Scotland for a tour in the North East to promote his latest album.

Terry, lead singer of rock band Lotus Crush and runner-up on season three of NBC’s The Voice, will release Beautiful Destruction on February 9, just as he begins his tour, which opens in Nairn, and also includes dates in Keith, Fraserburgh, Aberdeen, Tarves and Inverness.

“Coming home to Scotland always makes me very happy,” he said. “I’m excited to come back and play some shows in the north and share my new album.

“Making this record was a team effort, and my fans are the ones who made it happen.

“It’s a record about the creativity that lives between difficult times and coming out on the other side.”

Terry will be joined on tour by American rock guitarist Island Styles, perhaps best known as guitarist for rock bands Candlebox and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack.

Island has also toured in the USA and Europe with Terry and his band Lotus Crush.

Aberdeen-based singer/sopngwriter Craig John Davidson will be the support and will open the shows.

At Cheers in Fraserburgh, Terry will play in support of MND Scotland, a cause close to his heart as his mother courageously battled the disease.

“Losing my mum to that disease was an incredibly painful and transformative time that changed the course of my life but compelled me to write and create,” said Terry. “It makes me proud to support this important cause in her memory.”

Terry’s interest in music goes back to his days at school.

After playing in a number of bands during his time as a pupil at Ellon Academy, Terry and some friends formed Driveblind.

The band was eventually signed to Geffen Records and moved to Los Angeles, gaining critical acclaim for their debut album in 2005.

In 2013, Terry was as a contestant on NBC’s The Voice USA. He finished second overall that season, making the iTunes Rock Chart Top 10 a number of times while on the show, and singing before a television audience of around 15 million people in the season’s finale.

The new album Beautiful Destruction was produced by Island, and co-produced by Terry himself.

Grammy Award winning producer John Jones – best known for his work with Fleetwood Mac, Duran Duran and Julian Lennon – served as executive producer.

Island and producer and songwriter Todd Burman were co-writers on the tracks.

Terry McDerrmott’s tour of the North of Scotland takes in the following venues:

• Friday, February 9, Braeval Hotel, Nairn;

• Saturday, February 10, Commercial Hotel, Keith;

• Friday, February 16, Cheers, Fraserburgh (in support of MND Scotland);

• Saturday, February 17, Drummonds, Aberdeen;

• Friday, February 23, Aberdeen Arms, Tarves;

• Saturday, February 24, Madhatters, Inverness.