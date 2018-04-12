A £20,000 boost for dementia charity

Amateur dancers have raised more than £20,000 in aid of Banchory-based Forget Me Not Club dementia support.

All proceeds from the recent Strictly Come Prancing event will go to the Deeside charity, which provides vital support and activities for those living with dementia, their families and carers.

The competition, in the Ardoe House Hotel, involved 11 couples, who took part in dance lessons for several months, performing a choice of the Cuban-influenced cha-cha or the Spanish paso doble.

After a dance-off between the two finalists, Julie Goddard, marketing manager at Bancon Homes in Banchory, and her dance partner John I’Anson, were crowned the winners for their impressive performance of the cha-cha.

Around 250 guests watched the dancers and voted for their favourites.

The dancers were scored by a panel of judges made up of last year’s winner Martin Burgess, Emma Stewart from Deeside Dance Centre, volunteer Ross Cook and Janice Mair from Repsol Sinopec, which has nominated Forget Me Not Club as its chosen charity of the year.

Lesley Fletcher, the club’s development manager, said: “I am thrilled that we were able to raise more than £20,000 and would like to congratulate the winning couple, Julie Goddard and John I’Anson.

“We are incredibly thankful to everyone who helped us to reach this amazing target. The money will support the ongoing running of Forget Me Not Club, such as extending the premises to allow us to help more people and ensure we can continue to make use of best practice and latest thinking.”