A BIG weekend at Cairngorms

If you love watching nature programmes and like getting outside with the family then join in the fun during the Cairngorms Nature BIG Weekend on May 11-13.

The park-wide celebrations will give visitors firsthand experience of some of the outstanding wildlife which lives and grows in the Cairngorms National Park.

There will be dozens of events and activities taking place for all ages and abilities from Fairy May-hem and wand-making in Boat of Garten to a Spey-decent by canoe.

If you have never been nature-watching before, you can book onto one of the free guided tours taking place across the park such as the Tomintoul Wildlife Guided Tour, where you can go pond-dipping and visit the red squirrel hide. Laggan Wolftrax will host a hands-on Rural Skills Day on Friday which will be a unique opportunity for anyone with an interest in a career in woodlands or forestry from sustainable timber processing to green woodworking and bushcraft skills.

You can also go and see Marra the Sea Eagle as she provides a spectacular aerial display and meet Marra and friends while they are on the ground at the Braemar Hub.

There will also be a range of family workshops and hands-on activities taking place in Braemar from crafts to poetry and butterflies to tree folklore.

For the more energetic, you can join an off-road bike tour to Derry Lodge. For a full list of all the events go to www.cairngormsnaturebigweekend.com