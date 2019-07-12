A day for the family at Echt

The 166th Echt Show will be held this Saturday (July 13).

The show site is in on the B9119 Aberdeen to Tarland road, next to Echt School.

The event is run by Echt, Skene and Midmar Agricultural Assoociation and the first one was held in 1853.

Organisers say the show is day out for all the family, with plenty to see and do.

It will feature some of Scotland’s finest livestock in Scotland, with 80 trades stands, a food fayre, vintage and modern tractors.

There will be demonstrations of horse shoeing and sheep shearing as well as main ring entertainments for the crowds to get involved with.

Thanks to funding from Aberdeenshire Council, as part of Scotland’s year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, there will be an additional marquee showcasing traditional crafts and music.

Visitors can learn about native breeds, enjoy the nostalgia inspired by sight of vintage tractors and also appreciate the dexterity of the sheep shearers and the farrier.

They can also enjoy dishes cooked to traditional recipes, the elegance of Highland dancers and the strength of the heavy athletes.

Admission prices for the show are adults £10, 12-16 years £5 and under 12s free.

Car parking is free. Gates open to the public at 9am.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will take to the stage tonight (Friday) at 7pm.