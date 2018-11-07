Aboyne Bonfire: Gearing up for a family fun night

Final preparations are under way for Aboyne’s bonfire and fireworks display this Saturday (November 10).

The family event will take place on Aboyne Green.

The bonfire will be lit at around 6pm and the fireworks will start at about 7pm – with the extensive display anticipated to be even more spectacular than last year.

Tom Faichnie, chairman of the Aboyne Bonfire Co-operative, said that the community had once again come together to plan an event that would be both safe and great fun for families.

He added: “With the co-operation of groups from our community, we have planned an event that will be great fun.

“I want to thank everyone for continuing to support this event, which we hope will be bigger and better than ever.”

Food will be available at a stand run by the Rotary Club and further community groups will be selling glowing sticks and hot drinks. Stalls will open at 5.30pm.

Keeping with tradition, the Guys for the top of bonfire will be made by the boys and girls of the local Cubs, Scouts, Brownies and Guides groups.

Mr Faichnie said: “To help us to build an impressive bonfire, we’re calling on anyone with spare timber or firewood to drop it off to Aboyne Green between 10am and 4pm on the day.

“We are also looking for additional volunteers to marshal on the night and help with set-up of the event.”

Event organisers have worked closely with the local fire service to make sure that the event is run safely.

Mr Faichnie added “I want to remind families to help make this event safe and fun for everyone. Please do not bring any personal fireworks to the event.”

Volunteers will be raising money to cover the costs of the community-run event.

To volunteer to marshal and for further information, visit www.facebook.com/Aboynefireworks/